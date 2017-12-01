HEADLINE: Sheffield set for a dry and mainly cloudy day

Sheffield is set for a dry day and although there will be some sunny spells this morning it will be mainly cloudy.

According to the Met Office, temperatures today will reach a high of 5C.

Overnight temperatures will fall to 1C and some breaks in the cloud may lead to frost for some in the morning.

Saturday will be mainly dry with sunny spells and it will feel milder than of late.

Sunday will also be mainly dry, though the odd spot of rain possible at times.