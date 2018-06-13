Head teacher's pride at OBE as five in Doncaster honoured

A long-serving Doncaster headteacher and a veteran worker at Doncaster Royal Infirmary are among those recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Steve Leone. who was until recently the headteacher at Stone Hill School, in Scawsby, is to become an OBE for services to education and children with special educational needs and disabilities.

Garry Swann has been awarded the British Empire Medal.

Mr Leone’s work has been recognised within his own community in Doncaster.

In 2016, he was a winner in the Doncaster Free Press Community Awards, when he was presented with the winners award for the best headteacher.

Mr Leone was headteacher when Stone Hill first opened in 2008, and prior to that was head at the former Rossington Hall special school, before it closed.

He retired from his job at the school in Scawsby at the end of last year.

Anne-Marie Canning has been awarded the MBE

He said: “I opened the letter and it took a while for it to register that they were offering me the OBE!

“I’m really accepting it on behalf of the school. I had excellent support from staff, and governors, and great pupils.”

He hopes to visit the school and show the medal to the pupils when he receives it.

Garry Swann, honorary archivist Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, will receive the British Empire Medal for services to the NHS.

Fifty years ago MrSwann set up the first department of medical photography in Doncaster.

Now the Trust’s archivist, Mr Swann began the service at Doncaster Royal Infirmary to initially concentrate on photography and lecture slides.

Mr Swann’s interest in the history of DRI has deepened over the years.

In 1973 his book, The Doncaster Royal Infirmary 1792-1972, was published.

His collections of photographs, documents and other memorabilia have grown steadily and have been used in many exhibitions, gracing permanent displays on the hospital walls.

He retired as head of medical photography and graphic design in 2006, and became honorary archivist. collating hundreds of items and dealing with enquiries on historical matters relating to the Trust.

Mr Swann said: “I loved my work as a medical photographer and I have been fortunate to be able to continue my interest in the history of local hospitals since I retired.”

Former Adwick School pupil Anne-Marie Canning, aged 32, from Carcroft, was awarded the MBE for services to higher education.

She is an outreach officer working to get young people from disadvantaged backgrounds to university. She is Director of Social Mobility and Student Success at King’s College, London.

She said: “I’m totally blown away and my family are over the moon.”

Others from Doncaster named in the honours list were Robert Conrad Davies, senior executive officer, HM Prison Berwyn, for services to the Prison Service Sports Association, and Alan

Muddiman, who has served as chairman of the, Civil Engineering Contractors Association and head, health, safety and environmental, Renew Holdings plc. He is honoured for services to Health and Safety.

Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones paid tribute to the Doncaster winners.

She said she was delighted to read Doncaster people have been honoured by The Queen in her birthday honours. She added: “I am sure that the people of Doncaster would like me to pass on congratulations.”