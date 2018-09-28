‘He was navy blue’: Heroic Sheffield nurse saves man drowning in Ibiza hotel pool 

A heroic Sheffield nurse stepped in to save a young man after he was found drowning in an Ibiza hotel pool.

Val Kellett was on holiday celebrating her 50th birthday in the Balearic holiday island when she spotted the young man drowning.

Val Kellett - Credit: Sheffield Children's Hospital and Charity

A hotel waiter managed to pull the man out from the bottom of the pool but, Val said he was not moving and was ‘navy blue’.

Val, a resuscitation officer at Sheffield Children’s Hospital, leapt to action and began resuscitating him.

Thankfully, the Sheffield nurse was able to keep the young man alive long enough for paramedics to arrive and get his pulse back.

She said: “I saw him on the bottom of the pool and he wasn’t moving. A waiter and I pulled him out of the water but he was navy blue.

“I began to resuscitate him and took control of the situation. Drowning is very reversible. You can buy some time by getting oxygen to the brain early.

“It’s really important because that initial intervention could make all the difference. Everyone should do resuscitation training.

“The ambulance arrived after about 10 minutes and the paramedics got his pulse back. He was in intensive care for two and a half weeks. They weren’t sure he’d survive but he did.”

The young man is now fit and back at work with his family donating £10,000 to the hospital’s Emergency Department and Helipad appeal.