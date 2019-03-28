Sheffield Wednesday’s Rolando Aarons has made quite the impact since signing on deadline day in January and his flicks and tricks haven’t been lost on his manager.

The 23-year-old bagged his first Owls goal before the international break in the Tuesday night match at Bolton and Steve Bruce reckons there’s more to come from the Newcastle loanee.

Owls Rolando Aarons. Pic Steve Ellis.

“I think with anybody who has been out for a long time and who has been under the radar for a bit, the main this is A. can you put together a run of games and B. can you stay fit,” he told the Star.

“I’ve seen the advantage of both of those things with Rolando. Of course, scoring a goal and playing well gives everybody that bit of confidence and Rolando has given us that something that we didn’t have before in the wide areas.

“He’s got a little trick, he’s quick and he can score a goal.”

Aarons has notched nine Wednesday appearances so far this campaign after limited opportunities with his parent club.

“He’s improving and that can only go game by game,” Bruce said. “He’s done well the lad, really good lad, wants to do well, wants to enjoy it, plays with a smile on his face. It’s good to see.

“The biggest thing when you haven’t had the best of times, the biggest thing you want to do when you are a footballer is play and certainly we have given him that platform.

“From the very first time he came on he did a trick within a minute if you remember and people took a look and thought aye aye we haven’t seen something like that in a while, so he’s had a bit of an impact and let’s hope he can maintain it.

“That’s the key and the important thing the more he plays.”