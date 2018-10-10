‘He’s an important part of the station:’ BBC responds after Radio Sheffield host Toby Foster deletes ’quit’ tweets

The BBC has described Radio Sheffield breakfast show host Toby Foster as ‘an important part of the station’ after the presenter deleted tweets suggesting he was about to quit his job.

Last night, the outspoken presenter raised questions over his future in a series of tweets – but they were later removed.

Radio Sheffield host Toby Foster.

Posting on Twitter he said: “After a long night, I think we’ve decided. I’m out of contract at the Beeb because of their c***ing about. If they manage to sort it, I’d love to be here til March. Then I’ll hang up the mic.

“Everyone has to pack in sometime. Now feels right. I’d love another six months to finish on a high.”

After news of a potential split came, the BBC responded with a spokesman saying: “Toby is an important part of the station.

“We value his work immensely and know our listeners do too.”

His earlier tweets referring to leaving the station have since been deleted.

It is not the first time the comedian and actor has clashed with bosses.

Last year, he was absent from the airwaves for three months following an investigation by BBC chiefs over his use of social media.

The 48-year-old was forced to deny he had been sacked by the station after rumours began circulating about his disappearance.

Last summer, the BBC said: "The impartiality of our journalism is of the utmost importance to us.

"We have clear social media guidelines, which we take very seriously. We have spoken to the people concerned and we are continuing to investigate."

The investigation was believed to be in connection with a series of tweets Foster posted on March 22, 2017 - the day of the Westminster terrorist attack in London.

On that date he tweeted: "Look Twitter. I'm home now, and I've just told 'Bel I'm in trouble. She says I've got to go in the naughty step. #reallife."

He was also suspended for six weeks in 2013 after calling his boss a "c***" on a tweet.