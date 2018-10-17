‘He’s a player, he’s young and hot:' Doncaster Celebs Go Dating star Callum Izzard caught kissing blonde

A Doncaster reality TV star appearing on Celebs Go Dating has been pictured kissing a blonde woman between filming – leading to questions on whether he’s actually single or not.

The E4 show returned to screens last with Doncaster Ibiza Weekender star Callum, 23, among the celebrities looking to find love.

Doncaster reality TV star Callum Izzard.

But according to the Daily Star, while the point of the show is to go on dates with members of the public in a hope to find love, it appears Callum may have already set his sights on a blonde beauty.

The paper said that in-between filming he has been sharing loved-up snaps with a girl he met on Ibiza Weekender.

The pair were spotted smiling together while he planted a kiss on her cheek in an Instagram snap.

While Callum denies the pair being in an official relationship, a source revealed: "He told a friend of mine that he had a girlfriend, but it was a secret.

"I saw a picture of him with Chloe [Chaloner] on Instagram and I put the pieces together."

A show spokesman said: "We have a really good relationship with our celebs and we're fully aware people have complicated love lives.

"What I know about Callum is that he's a bit of a player, I don't think that would concern us – he's young and he's hot.

"He's a cheeky chap. Wanting to date all the girls is a theme that runs throughout the show.

"I think we could definitely say that Callum is our player."

Callum's representatives confirmed Chloe was a girl he met on Ibiza Weekender, and added: "Callum is very much young, free and single.

"He doesn't deny spending time with Chloe, but he categorically denies being in a relationship.

"He's enjoying his time on Celebs Go Dating meeting new girls and getting advice on developing more meaningful and long term relationships."

In 2010, he won Doncaster's Got Talent and also has a BA in drama from the University Of Lincoln.

He has also done modelling work and played Kenickie in a production of Grease.

Earlier this year, he took part in the seventh season of ITV2's Ibiza Weekender as a rep.