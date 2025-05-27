Almost a year on from the death of Mackenzie Ball, a much-loved 20-year-old from Rotherham, his friends and family are coming together to mark the anniversary in the most fitting way they can think of - with football, music and community spirit.

On Saturday, June 1 , Silverwood Miners Welfare will host “Macky’s Football Charity Match” - a memorial game raising money for autism and ADHD charities in Mackenzie’s name.

The match, kicking off at 11:30am, is being organised by Mackenzie’s best friend, Leo Welch, who wanted to create something positive and meaningful to mark the first anniversary of his death.

“This past year has been full of pain and unanswered questions, we just wanted to do something that would bring people together, that Mackenzie would have loved,” Leo said.

“He had a heart of gold, he got on with everyone, and he worked hard. He deserves to be remembered in a way that reflects that.”

"He had a heart of gold ." | Contributed

Mackenzie died in a car crash on June 2, 2024, in Wickersley, which police have since confirmed is the subject of a murder investigation.

In the days after, the community laid flowers, balloons and left heartfelt messages at the scene.

But now, nearly 12 months on, the focus is shifting from grief to celebration with a day to honour Mackenzie’s life and support others in his name.

Two teams made up of 32 of Mackenzie’s closest friends will take part in a 90-minute match.

Shirts have been organised by Tommy Drew Lindley, with players contributing a small amount towards costs.

Many of the supplies - including football kits, equipment, and use of the pitch - have been generously donated by locals, helping keep expenses low and ensuring all proceeds go directly to charity.

The chosen cause is still being finalised, but the organisers plan to support a local autism and ADHD charity, to keep the impact close to home.

Leo explained that Mackenzie was one of the 700,000 people in the UK diagnosed with autism, so raising money for this cause feels more personal.

“It’s something that meant a lot to Mackenzie, and it’s close to my heart too,” Leo said.

On the day, there’ll be more than just football. A live DJ will be playing music, refreshments will be available and a raffle is set to raise even more funds.

Prizes have been donated by a wide range of local businesses including hair salons, and will be on display, with tickets sold at the event.

Mackenzie’s sister, Ellie, is leading on the raffle, setting up a dedicated stall under a gazebo.

“The response from the community has been overwhelming - as soon as I put the idea out there, I had people messaging offering to help, to donate prizes, to play, or just to support,” Leo said.

He hopes the match will not only be a touching tribute to Mackenzie but a chance to bring the community together and raise awareness of causes that are too often underfunded.

“I know he’d love this,” he added. “Seeing everyone together, doing something in his name, raising money for something that mattered to him, he’d be proud.”

“Macky’s Charity Match” takes place on Saturday, June 1 at Silverwood Miners Welfare, with kick-off at 11.30am. Entry is free, with all funds raised through donations and raffles going to a local autism and ADHD charity.

