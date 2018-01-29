Have your say on £242m roads upgrade planned between Sheffield and Manchester

A £242 million investment to speed up road journeys between Sheffield and Manchester is set to take a step closer.

Public consultation on plans to improve the trans-Pennine route either side of the Woodhead Pass is due to get underway on Monday, February 12 and run until Sunday, March 25.

The biggest part of the project are new single and dual carriageways proposed at the Manchester side of the route between the M67 and Woolley Bridge, which would require special planning permission.

But there are also proposals for improvements at the A616/A61 Westwood roundabout at Tankersley, near Sheffield, to reduce congestion and speed up the flow of traffic.

And the money would also pay for safety improvements at accident hotspots and the installation of electronic signposts.

The work could complement plans for a trans-Pennine tunnel on the line of the A628 Woodhead Pass, which forms part of Transport for the North's £70 billion draft Strategic Transport Plan.

Highways England is holding a series of public consultation events where visitors can learn more about the planned changes, and people will also be able to have their say online, via email and by post.

Project manager Monica Griffiths said: "We'd urge anyone with an interest in the improvements to let us know their views. This is an important investment in one of the most important east-to-west routes in the country.

"The improvements form part of the current £15 billion government investment in motorways and major A roads and are a vital element of Highways England’s support for the Northern Powerhouse – unlocking the potential for new homes and jobs by tackling congestion."

Consultation events will take place at the following locations:

* Mottram CofE Primary School Warhill, Mottram, Hyde, SK14 6JL - Saturday, February 17, noon to 6pm

* Bradbury Community House, Market Street, Glossop, Derbyshire, SK13 8AR - Wednesday, February 28, 2pm-8pm

* Tesco, Stockport Road, Hattersley, Hyde, SK14 6QA - Saturday, March 3, 11am-5pm

* Tankersley Welfare Hall, Pilley Lane, Tankersley, Barnsley, S75 3AP - Monday, March 5, midday-6pm

* St Mary’s Church, Market Street, Hollingworth, Hyde, SK14 8NE - Friday, March 9, 11am-5pm

* Mottram Community Centre, Church Brow, Mottram, Hyde, SK14 6JJ - Saturday, March 10, 11am-5pm

For more information, visit www.highways.gov.uk/trans-pennine-upgrade.