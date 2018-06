Have your say

Police officers are searching for a South Yorkshire man who was reported missing almost a week ago.

50-year-old Paul Gordon was last seen at around 11.50am on Wednesday, May 30 on Town Lane, Rotherham.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Paul is of a medium build, has short brown hair and is wearing a grey coat, tracksuit bottoms, grey flat cap and carrying a black Umbro rucksack.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 715 of May 31.