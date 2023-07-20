After the spring clean comes the summer clear out…and the chance to both declutter your home and support St Luke’s Hospice.

Between now and October, St Luke’s is running a series of high-profile promotion aimed at encouraging supporters to donate all their unwanted clothing, furniture, household items, books, toys, CDs and DVDs to the charity’s chain of 13 shops across the city.

First up and running on bus stops and billboard across the city until this weekend, is a special retail stock donation poster campaign, appealing for quality stock donations to help support the charity’s new shop openings, including the much anticipated St Luke’s city centre concept-store which opens on The Moor in August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In September and throughout Freshers’ Week at both city universities, St Luke’s is running a new Shop Pre-Loved, Shop St Luke’s campaign.

A major city wide campaign has taken the St Luke's message onto the streets

And the hospice has also been chosen as the Sheffield Chamber of Commerce Pre-Loved Fashion Partner for the Sheffield Business Awards, encouraging Chamber members to make eco-conscious choices for occasion wear both for the prestigious awards ceremony in October and the forthcoming party season.

The St Luke’s Retail chain is a huge part of the £11.5million needed each annually to keep St Luke’s services available to the people of Sheffield every day of the year.

The shops are, however, entirely reliant on the generosity of the public to donate their high quality pre-loved items to help keep shelves stocked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Luke’s head of retail Marie Egerton commented: “Our aim is to continue to grow our retail operation, raising the profile of St Luke’s shops across the city, strengthening St Luke’s brand affinity with pre-loved retail, generating quality stock donations and increasing the number of customers visiting our shops and raising vital income.”

The St Luke's stock appeal is on billboards across Sheffield

Donations can be made at any of the St Luke’s shops across Sheffield during normal trading hours or at the St Luke’s Donation Centre.

To donate furniture items, visit the Chapeltown, Crookes or City Road shops or contact on contact the St Luke’s Donation Line on 0114 235 7562 or email [email protected] to arrange a free collection.