Hathersage Road, Fox House: Crash leads to major Sheffield road being partially blocked & buses being diverted
Delays are building in the area.
A major Sheffield road is partially blocked this morning, following a crash.
The collision took place on the A625 Hathersage Road in Fox House, Sheffield earlier this morning (Tuesday, December 12, 2023). Traffic is building in the area, with Ash House Lane and Brickhouse Lane affected.
Bus diversions are in place.
A spokesperson for First South Yorkshire said: "272 services will operate via Ringinglow Road and Sheephill Road.
"81 services will terminate at Knowle Lane Terminus until further notice.
"We certainly apologise for any inconvenience caused."
South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for more information.