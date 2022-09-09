Has the Great North Run been cancelled following the death of Queen Elizabeth II?
The 2022 Great North Run is set to go ahead despite the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Despite the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, with the majority of sporting events cancelled this weekend as a mark of respect, the Great North Run will be going ahead as planned.
However, it will not be a full-capacity version of the event. Several side competitions, such as the Junior north run and Mini north run, have been cancelled.
The Great North Run has been an annual sporting event in the United Kingdom since 1981 - the only time it was not held was in 2020, due to fears surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
When will the Great North Run take place?
The Great North Run will take place on Sunday, September 11.
The run will start at 8am, with separate groups of runners setting off at different times. Below is the full schedule for people taking part in the Great North Run 2022:
- 10.15am - elite wheelchair
- 10.20am - elite women
- 10.22am - visually impaired
- 10.45am - elite men and masses start
Where will the Great North Run be held?
The Great North Run 2022 will be held across Tyneside. It will begin in Newcastle, travelling through Gateshead before finishing up in South Shields.
The Great North Run is a half marathon, spanning 13.1 miles. The 10k and 5k side competitions have both been cancelled this year.
What have the organisers of the event said?
A statement from the Great North Run’s organisers reads: "The event has traditionally been a celebration of the extraordinary achievements of ordinary people.
"This year it will be an opportunity for people to come together and express condolences, while celebrating the life of our extraordinary Queen.
"The thousands of runners taking part are expected to raise an estimated £25m in much-needed charitable donations - a fitting tribute to the Queen who lived her life in service to the country and its people.
"Elements of the runner and spectator experience will be more subdued out of respect to the Royal Family.
"We would encourage runners to communicate their respect for the Queen in any way they feel appropriate, and look forward to welcoming runners from all over the UK and the world to the North East this weekend."