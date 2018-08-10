Has 'Super Spice' hit the streets of Sheffield?

The impact of the former legal high Spice can be seen all around us - but has an extra strong batch hit the streets of Sheffield?

Dubbed 'Super Spice', the substance has been hinted at in other media reports as the country-wide crisis has hit new levels over the last few weeks.

More and more people are being seen under the influence of Spice in Sheffield.

Images of people slumped in doorways and collapsed on the pavement have led some in Sheffield to suspect a new, more potent strain of the drug is being dealt.

City centre police, however, say they are not currently aware of any 'super strong' batch of the drug, but say its effects can vary significantly from day to day.

A police spokesperson said: "Spice is a generic term for a family of now illegal psychoactive substances that are sprayed onto a flammable material and generally smoked.

"All drugs are inherently dangerous and vary in strength from batch to batch. Spice is no different and the strength and effects can vary with each buy.

"We are not aware of any specific ‘super spice’ however we are aware that its effects do vary from day to day when consumed by individuals."

Elsewhere, reports from Stoke indicate a new psychoactive substance nicknamed 'Monkey Dust' is wreaking havoc among the city's drug users.

The drug is reported to give users the feeling of super-human strength and can make people who take it want to eat other people's faces off.