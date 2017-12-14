Has NASA found alien life? Space agency set to make major announcement TONIGHT

NASA is set to make a major announcement tonight about a breakthrough in its hunt for alien life.

The space agency is holding a press conference today at 6pm to reveal a new discovery made by its Kepler telescope.

The satellite has been searching the stars for distant worlds using Google's AI system, and is helping NASA to find potentially-habitable worlds.

A live-stream announcing the findings will take place via Nasa's website and the briefing is likely to reveal Kepler's latest catalogue of exoplanets, which is set to be the agency's best look yet at possible alien planets.

The Kepler mission has spotted thousands of exoplanets since 2014, with 21 Earth-sized planets now known to orbit within the habitable zones of their stars.

Launched in 2009, the satellite has helped in the search for planets outside of the solar system that orbit within the habitable zone of their star.

Last summer, astronomers revealed they'd discovered 197 new planet candidates, and confirmed 104 planets through the Kepler mission.

The planets, which are all between 20 and 50 per cent larger than Earth by diameter, orbit the M dwarf star K2-72, found 181 light years away.

At the time, the researchers, led by the University of Arizona, said the possibility of life on planets around a star of this kind cannot be ruled out.