The Harvester pub in Sheffield’s Valley Centertainment remains closed four weeks after a fire.

An industrial deep fat fruter caught fire at Harvester on the Valley Centertainment complex at around 9am on Monday, January 21.

Fire at the Harvester restaurant at Centertainment in Shefield.

The blaze then spread through to the roof of the restaurant before it was eventually extinguished by firefighters.

Thankfully, nobody was injured in the fire after the restaurant was evacuated.

Despite the blaze breaking out in January, the restaurant remains closed with a message apologising to customers posted on their website.

The message reads: “Due to a fire we are currently closed. We’ll update this notice when we reopen. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

The restaurant has not revealed when it will be reopening.