Harsco Environmental is extending its support for Rotherham Titans Rugby Union Club as the team celebrates its 100th anniversary.

Harsco Environmental has been a keen backer of the Titans for more than half a decade and already sponsors a bar at the club’s home ground in Clifton Lane at Rotherham.

And now, as the club marks a century of sporting excellence in the town, Harsco has confirmed that it will be the official Titan’s shirt sponsor for the autumn 2024 season.

“We first met the Titans around seven years ago when we held a Christmas event at their club house and recognised straight away that this was the sort of organisation we wanted to support,” said Harsco Environmental general manager Carl Brown.

John Whaling (left) and Carl Brown

“What particularly impressed us was the real sense of community, the fact that there was a fantastic family environment and a sense of community activity that extended well beyond the boundaries of rugby.

“There was also a real historic link in the fact that Harsco is at the heart of heavy industry and rugby grew to prominence as the sport of that industry, everywhere from South Yorkshire to South Wales.

“Having already established strong links with the club over the past few years, we see this shirt sponsorship as the next step in an important relationship.

“Moving forward, we are particularly interested in the ways we can support the club in their many community initiatives and the fact that we are launching this sponsorship in the club’s 100th anniversary year seems absolutely the right thing to do.”

Titans commercial director John Whaling said the club was delighted to be strengthening its links with Harsco Environmental.

“As we celebrate our milestone birthday, it is particularly rewarding to know that we have the support of a company like Harsco Environmental and we really look forward to forming even closer bonds,” he said.

“The thing I always point out is that we only really play rugby at the ground 13 days per year and the rest of the time - that’s 352 days - we are a vital community facility that offers so much more than good sportsmanship.

“Our Community Foundation goes into local schools and colleges with a range of programmes and projects focusing on physical and mental health in Rotherham.

“It’s definitely more to do with healthy living and fitness than just rugby and is completely inclusive, welcoming all children and young people including those with special needs, and physical and mental disabilities.