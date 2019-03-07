World Book Day 2019

Harry Potter to Willy Wonka: 50 of the best World Book Day costumes in Sheffield

Hundreds of schoolchildren up and down the country have been dressing up for World Book Day and Sheffield is no exception.

From Peter Rabbit to Dennis the Menace, the costumes have been creative and incredible in equal measure. Take a look through our gallery to see some of the best ones.

Photo sent in by Cassie Staniland

1. Dennis the Menace

Kadie dressed as Cruella from 101 Dalmations - Photo sent in by Kirsty Louise Ellis South

2. Cruella de Vil

From the book Demon Dentist by David Walliams - Photo sent in Sandra Gorner

3. Miss Root

From the book Peter Pan by James Matthew Barrie - Photo sent in by Lee Newton

4. Captain Hook

