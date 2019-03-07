Harry Potter to Willy Wonka: 50 of the best World Book Day costumes in Sheffield
Hundreds of schoolchildren up and down the country have been dressing up for World Book Day and Sheffield is no exception.
From Peter Rabbit to Dennis the Menace, the costumes have been creative and incredible in equal measure. Take a look through our gallery to see some of the best ones.
1. Dennis the Menace
Photo sent in by Cassie Staniland
2. Cruella de Vil
Kadie dressed as Cruella from 101 Dalmations - Photo sent in by Kirsty Louise Ellis South
3. Miss Root
From the book Demon Dentist by David Walliams - Photo sent in Sandra Gorner
4. Captain Hook
From the book Peter Pan by James Matthew Barrie - Photo sent in by Lee Newton
