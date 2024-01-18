Harry Maguire announced as patron for The Children’s Hospital Charity

Harry Maguire has been welcomed as a patron of The Children’s Hospital Charity, the charity that supports Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust.

Once a patient himself, the Manchester United Football Club central defender has officially joined the Charity in its mission to help change the lives of the patients that visit Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

The Charity helps to ensure the team at Sheffield Children’s has exactly what they want, when they need it, to deliver the best possible care for patients.

The Children’s Hospital Charity is proud to add Harry to its line-up of star-studded patrons that include Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill, Jon Richardson, Esme Morgan, Dan Walker, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin among others.

One of only three specialist standalone children’s Trusts in the UK (the other two being Alder Hey and Great Ormond Street) children and young people travel from all over the country and the world to Sheffield Children’s.

Working alongside the Charity team and fellow patrons, Harry will support fundraising for Sheffield Children’s through Charity events, visits to patients, and advocacy by sharing the amazing work the Trust does.

Harry Maguire said: “I’m honoured to be invited to be a patron of this amazing cause. Sheffield Children’s is a cause that is close to my heart as well as my family’s, so I’m proud to help them in any way I can.”

A leader in children’s health and shaping future paediatric care globally, many colleagues are amongst the best in their fields, being recognised nationally and internationally.

Harry spent time talking to patients when he visited Sheffield Children's in December

In December 2023, Maguire visited Sheffield Children’s Hospital, meeting patients who are being treated for a variety of complex health conditions, including Alana, who is undergoing chemotherapy on the Charity-funded Haematology and Oncology Ward. Harry shared the visit with his 5 million followers on Instagram in December, receiving a flurry of positive comments from fans and supporters of the Charity alike.

During his visit, Harry gifted signed footballs, annuals, and postcards to children and parents, bringing festive joy to those that need around-the-clock care from specialist staff.

Harry said: “Growing up, Sheffield Children’s was always there for me and my siblings. I couldn’t believe how different it was when I visited in December!

“The staff are brilliant, and the patients I met were so positive despite being in a hospital. It was truly inspiring. As soon as you step foot in the hospital, you can see it’s full of joy and care.

“Being a dad myself and speaking to the parents of patients when I visited, I can’t imagine how tough it must be. The Charity does amazing things and I’m looking forward to getting involved and making a difference.”

John Armstrong, CEO of The Children’s Hospital Charity, said: “We’re ecstatic for Harry Maguire to join us as a patron of the Charity.

“The Charity helps Sheffield Children’s to go above and beyond the NHS provision, and having Harry on board to support us is an amazing achievement. We’ve got some exciting projects coming up in 2024, as well as the continuation of our capital appeal to raise £2million towards the build of the new National Centre for Child Health Technology (NCCHT).