Harron and Ohme charge ahead at Nevison's Fold

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Ohme ePod EV charger features dynamic smart charging technology that is able to connect with the national grid in real-time. The chargers then automatically adjust their charging so that drivers can take advantage of low-price charging times via smart electricity tariffs. They can also automatically charge when the highest levels of renewable energy are available, helping energy providers balance the supply and demand of electricity on the grid.

With the average UK driver covering 6,800 miles a year, dynamic charging on a smart electricity tariff such as Intelligent Octopus Go would, in a typical EV, cost just £127.50 for a year’s worth of driving. At the Standard Variable Tariff, that same annual mileage would cost £493. By comparison, the same mileage in an equivalent petrol car would cost a driver more than £1,200.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This aligns with Harron Homes’ own introduction of energy-efficient measures at its newest specification homes. Among these new measures are higher levels of insulation through-out the property, the use of aircrete blocks for better heat retention, thermal bridging technology, energy-efficient lamps, efficient decentralised extractor fans, and air-source heat-pumps.

Ohme_Charger6422(2) - Ohme ePod Chargers are being installed on all new plots at Nevison’s Fold

“This agreement with Harron Homes for its new development at Nevison’s Fold underlines Ohme’s commitment to the built environment marketplace,” said David Watson, CEO at Ohme. “This link between Harron Homes and Ohme is a great collaboration and an important step towards a low-carbon future.”

Alison Taylor-Shaw, Sales and Marketing Director for Harron Homes Yorkshire, said, “At Harron, we design our homes with the customer in mind, utilising modern technology to make the home more energy efficient.

“The Ohme ePod charger ports are ahead of the curve in utilising the smart electricity tariffs to fine-tune charging times. Their potential to save customers money on their everyday running costs is an impressive benefit which we are proud to introduce to our residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At the same time, we want to make it easy for customers to make the switch to electric vehicles. By installing these chargers, we’re putting homebuyers at a significant advantage ahead of future government legislation.”

Ohme is the official charger provider for Mercedes-Benz, the Volkswagen Group and Hyundai in the UK, and it has been named as Fast Track Company of the Year in the 2023 UK Green Business Awards, as well as Best Electric Charging Point Provider by Business Motoring. It was recently named by outside investors as a ‘gigacorn’ – a company that has the potential to get rid of one gigatonne of CO2 from the atmosphere per year.

Nevison’s Fold is a stunning collection of expertly designed two, three and four-bedroom homes, with prices starting from £201,995. Nestled on the edge of the market town of Barnsley, the development contains several open green areas and 12 hectares of wildflower meadows, as well as children’s play-areas and countless walking trails. The town of Barnsley has a wide variety of independent boutiques and high street stores, supermarkets, traditional pubs and quality restaurants, so that residents can enjoy the best of city convenience while experiencing the pleasures of rural life.

Nevison’s Fold can be found at Bleachcroft Way, Barnsley, South Yorkshire, S70 3PA. To find out more about the development, please visit: https://www.harronhomes.com/find-a-home/south-yorkshire/nevisons-fold/.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad