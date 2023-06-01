Emergency services were called to a property on Harefield Road, in Sharrow, at 11.50am this morning (June 1) following reports of concern for the welfare of an individual at that location.
South Yorkshire Police said upon arrival at the property, the body of a man was tragically discovered. There are ‘not thought to be any suspicious circumstances’ surrounding the death, the force added.
A number of police vehicles, including a crime investigation department van, as well as an ambulance and a rapid response ambulance remained at the scene this afternoon.
The street, just off Ecclesall Road, is a popular area for students and families due to its close proximity to the city centre and university campuses. The street remains open to vehicles and the public and a road closure has not been put in place.