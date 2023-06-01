A body has been found at a property in Sheffield following reports of concern for the welfare of a man, police have confirmed.

Emergency services were called to a property on Harefield Road, in Sharrow, at 11.50am this morning (June 1) following reports of concern for the welfare of an individual at that location.

South Yorkshire Police said upon arrival at the property, the body of a man was tragically discovered. There are ‘not thought to be any suspicious circumstances’ surrounding the death, the force added.

A number of police vehicles, including a crime investigation department van, as well as an ambulance and a rapid response ambulance remained at the scene this afternoon.

