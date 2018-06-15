Happy ending for 97-year-old man reportedly knocked to the ground by robber in South Yorkshire

A 97-year-old man allegedly knocked to the ground by a robber in South Yorkshire was today presented with a special gift by police.

The man had reportedly been approached by a stranger in Doncaster who offered to sell him a garden strimmer.

When he pulled out the cash, the stranger is said to have snatched it from his hand and pushed him to the ground before making off.

The man, since named by police as Walter, was taken to hospital with a head injury but was thankfully not seriously injured.

He was today presented by police with a garden strimmer.

David Hartley, assistant chief constable for local policing at South Yorkshire Police, shared a photo of Chief Superintendent Shaun Morley handing the gift to Walter, who appeared to be sporting a black eye.

Mr Hartley said: "Whilst at Doncaster, it was a delight to meet Walter, the 97-year-old victim who is battered and bruised after being robbed trying to buy a strimmer."

A man has since been charged in connection with the alleged robbery, which is said to have taken place on the Great North Road in Woodlands on Wednesday, at around 10.30am.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting the incident number 295 of June 13. You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.