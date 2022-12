Sheffielder Ernest Damms recently celebrated his 90th birthday with family and friends at The Sitwell Arms, Renishaw.

Ernest, his wife Jean, five grandchildren and partners, and four great-grandchildren.

Ernest was born in Newcastle St and spent his childhood in the Arbourthorne and Wybourn districts.

He left Owler Lane School at the age of 14 to work as a trainee panel beater at Walter Fox's on Suffolk Rd.

He later specialised in vintage car restoration at Fox's and then Beighton Motors.

He also restored his own vehicles and exhibited them at car shows, one being an Austin Seven Ruby - manufactured in 1932, his birth year.

