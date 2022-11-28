Hanover Way Sheffield: Nine-year-old child injured in collision with black Ford Focus
A child is in hospital with a broken leg after a collision with a car in Sheffield today.
Emergency services were called to Hanover Way at the junction with Broomspring Lane at around 8.40am today (November 28) following reports a car had hit a pedestrian.
South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed that officers arrived to find a nine-year-old child had been involved in a collision with a black Ford Focus. The youngster was taken to hospital with a suspected broken leg. Investigations are ongoing.