News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Hanover Way Sheffield: Nine-year-old child injured in collision with black Ford Focus

A child is in hospital with a broken leg after a collision with a car in Sheffield today.

By Alastair Ulke
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Nov 2022, 11:25am

Emergency services were called to Hanover Way at the junction with Broomspring Lane at around 8.40am today (November 28) following reports a car had hit a pedestrian.

South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed that officers arrived to find a nine-year-old child had been involved in a collision with a black Ford Focus. The youngster was taken to hospital with a suspected broken leg. Investigations are ongoing.

Hide Ad
A child, 9, was involved in a collision at the junction of Broomspring Lane and Hanover Way in Sheffield today (November 28).
Emergency servicesSouth Yorkshire Police