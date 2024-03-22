Handsworth Sheffield: Driver arrested after van drifts across road and hits kerb in front of police car
and live on Freeview channel 276
A driver has been arrested after police spotted a van drifting from side to side and hitting a kerb in front of their squad car in Sheffield.
The incident happened in Handsworth, police said.
Posting a photo of the van after it was stopped, South Yorkshire Police Operational Support said, on Thursday, March 21: "Driver attracts our officers attention as they hit a kerb and drift from side to side on the road in front of one of our cars. "Another drink driver arrested who provides a specimen in custody nearly twice the legal limit. Charged to court this morning."