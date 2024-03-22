Handsworth Sheffield: Driver arrested after van drifts across road and hits kerb in front of police car

Police said the driver was nearly twice the legal limit when tested
By Robert Cumber
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 11:57 GMT
A driver has been arrested after police spotted a van drifting from side to side and hitting a kerb in front of their squad car in Sheffield.

Police shared this photo of a van which they said was stopped after it was seen drifting across the road and hitting the kerb in Handsworth, Sheffield

The incident happened in Handsworth, police said.

Posting a photo of the van after it was stopped, South Yorkshire Police Operational Support said, on Thursday, March 21: "Driver attracts our officers attention as they hit a kerb and drift from side to side on the road in front of one of our cars. "Another drink driver arrested who provides a specimen in custody nearly twice the legal limit. Charged to court this morning."