A driver has been arrested after police spotted a van drifting from side to side and hitting a kerb in front of their squad car in Sheffield .

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

Posting a photo of the van after it was stopped, South Yorkshire Police Operational Support said, on Thursday, March 21: "Driver attracts our officers attention as they hit a kerb and drift from side to side on the road in front of one of our cars. "Another drink driver arrested who provides a specimen in custody nearly twice the legal limit. Charged to court this morning."