Hammer-wielding thug stole £500 during robbery at newsagent’s

An armed robber who was wielding a hammer struck at a newsagent’s shop in Cromford and fled with £500.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Thursday, December 21, how Brian Spencer, 34, of Chestnut Court, Cromford, raided Cromford Newsagent shop, on Market Place, on Wednesday morning, December 20.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said the victim saw a male with a hammer and there was a scuffle before he made off with £500 from the till which has not been recovered.

Mrs Allsop added that the shopkeeper recognised Spencer and police went to his address and searched his home.

Spencer has a a drug habit, according to Mrs Allsop, and he went to the store to take money so he could buy something nice for his wife and to buy drugs.

The defendant indicated a guilty plea to committing robbery.

Defence solicitor Serena Simpson said: “He has complied with police. He has made full admissions. He has never done anything like that.

“He has previous convictions but none for violence.

“He does not know why he acted this way. He put it down to making money.

“He regrets the decision he made and it is something he would never do again.”

District Judge Jonathan Taaffe told Spencer: “It is a matter where inevitably you will receive a substantial custodial sentence. It must have been terrifying for the victims at the shop.”

District Judge Taaffe committed the case for a further hearing at Derby Crown Court on January 18. Spencer was remanded in custody.