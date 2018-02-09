Hammer-wielding robber is jailed for 44 months after raid at a newsagent’s

A hammer-wielding robber has been sentenced to prison after he struck at a newsagent’s shop and stole £500.

Derby Crown Court heard on Thursday, February 8, how Brian Spencer, 44, of Chestnut Court, Cromford, raided Cromford Newsagent shop, on Market Place, on Wednesday morning, December 20.

Pictured is Derby Crown Court.

During a previous Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing, prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said the victim saw a male with a hammer and there was a scuffle before he made off with £500 from the till.

Mrs Allsop added that the shopkeeper recognised Spencer and police went to his address and searched his home.

Spencer has had a drug habit, according to Mrs Allsop, and he went to the store to take money so he could buy something nice for his wife and to buy drugs.

The defendant indicated a guilty plea to committing robbery.

Defence solicitor Serena Simpson also stated during the previous magistrates’ court hearing that Spencer complied with police and made full admissions.

She added: “He has never done anything like that. He has previous convictions but none for violence. He does not know why he acted this way. He put it down to making money.

“He regrets the decision he made and it is something he would never do again.”

Spencer was jailed for 44 months and he was ordered to pay a £170 victim surcharge.

The court also imposed an indefinite restraining order.