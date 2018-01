A hammer-wielding armed robber who struck at a newsagent’s shop in Cromford is due to be sentenced.

Derby Crown Court heard on Friday, January 18, how Brian Spencer, 44, of Chestnut Court, Cromford, raided Cromford Newsagent shop, on Market Place, on December 20, with a hammer and fled with £500 from the till after a scuffle.

The defendant has indicated a guilty plea to committing robbery.

His case has been adjourned until sentencing on February 8.