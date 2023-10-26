He even built his own gallows - who knows what the neighbours thought!

A Halloween-mad Killamarsh dad has transformed his home into a house of horrors for trick-or-treaters next week - while raising some money for a good cause.

Michael Impey, aged 33, has gone all out in turning his driveway in Kestrel Close into a frightening display ahead of October 31.

Killamarsh dad Michael Impey has transformed his home in Kestrel Home into a house of horrors for Halloween as part of a family fundraiser.

With the help of his three daughters Ellis (9), Mylas (7) and Lilly (5), the Impey home is now a ghoulish exhibit of ghosts, clowns and witches.

Hand-painted signs by the girls warn visitors to turn back while they can, and a grisly animatronic zombified surgeon can be seen at his operating with spare limbs hanging from a rack.

One of the centrepieces of Michael's display in Kestrel Close is this zombified surgeon, complete with operating table and rack of spare limbs.

Looking to impress, Michael has even used planks to build his own gallows.

"The neighbours must have thought I was mad," Michael told The Star.

"Collecting pieces for the display has become a bit of a private joke. Colleagues will ask what I'm doing over the weekend and I'll say 'oh I'm going to Leicester to buy a guillotine'."

Michael Impey with partner Jude and his Halloween helpers Ellis, Myla and Lilly.

The dad-of-three says he became "a bit obsessed" with Halloween as his daughters grew up and gave him the chance to decorate the house each year.

He said: "It's just a good fun night for the kids, isn't it. I've got lots of nieces and nephews too, so it's become a bit of a family tradition for me to throw a Halloween party every year."

Looking for ideas, Michael has joined a number of Facebook groups where families show off their own decked-out horror houses.

"They showed me how I've not gone all out yet," said Michael. "Some of the bigger props you can buy are well in excess of £800, like 10-foot-high skeletons. I haven't gone that far yet. Maybe next year as a treat."

This year, Michael has made a special effort of his Kestrel Close home in the hopes visitors might make a donation to his second cousin Alex White's fundraiser for the London Marathon.

Alex is currently £1,600 on the way to his £2,500 target and Michael hopes to help him on his way with a donation bucket and a QR-code by the display on Halloween.

"One of the things I saw on the Facebook groups is that people sometimes do these displays for charity", said Michael. "It's the first time I've ever asked for donations like this, but if it can do a bit of good, then why not?