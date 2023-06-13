Hallam hosts healthcare analytics and artificial intelligence conference

Healthcare Analytics and AI Conference

The Conference, hosted by the Department of Computing brought together experts from the NHS and academia to share their knowledge and experiences to look at AI and analytics in action across the UK.

Featuring presentations, workshops for master’s healthcare analytics and artificial intelligence students, the conference also included speeches from guest speakers, Dr Abdul Hatim, National Clinical Lead AI and Digital Medical Workforce, Haris Shuaib, Consultant Clinical Scientist and Head of the Clinical Scientific Computing section at Guy’s & St Thomas’ NHS FT and Jules Gudgeon, the National Digital Midwife Lead for Maternity Services within the Transformation Directorate at NHS England.

Some of the key topics discussed during the conference were role of AI in digital transformation of healthcare and medical diagnostic, AI and machine learning in healthcare, AI in imaging, radiotherapy, radiology, mobile devices and the Internet of Things, as well as in professional development for healthcare workers.

Sanjeeb Mohanty, senior lecturer in the Department of Computing, and academic lead for the conference said: “Being tasked with the responsibility to organise this conference was a fantastic opportunity to do something nice for the department of computing. Instant thoughts that flashed across my mind were that a conference of this nature would facilitate collaboration and act as a catalyst for engagement of staff and students who would be able to rub shoulders with healthcare professionals, data scientists, researchers, and experts from NHS. I was really excited about this prospect but at the same time, nervous as we had just over a month to give it a shape.

“Eventually It turned out to be a very successful event, appreciated by one and all. Guest Speakers who graced the occasion and other presenters who shared their work and thoughts kept the participants captivated, who returned home with a rich experience.

“Staging this conference wouldn’t have been possible without the support of my colleagues Dr Hemlata Sharma and Anuradha Somangurthi, who contributed immensely to the successful staging of this conference. The encouragement and backing provided by Dr Vishal Parikh, subject group leader for digital analytics and technologies is noteworthy. Last but not the least is the brilliant groundwork done by student volunteers currently pursuing their master's degree in computing, on the day of the conference, which needs a special mention.”

As one of the largest providers of nursing, midwifery and allied health education in the UK, Sheffield Hallam is working closely with industry bodies to ensure the NHS becomes a world leader in digital health technologies.

The university has launched a ground-breaking digital health degree to help meet the growing demand for AI and data analysis experts in healthcare and improve progression for underrepresented groups into data science professions.