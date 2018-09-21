Half-naked man spotted eating lunch at Doncaster bus stop

A half-naked man has been spotted eating his lunch at a Doncaster bus stop just yards from the town’s main police station.

Motorists have spoken of their shock after the man, naked from the waist down, was spotted standing in full view of drivers on Trafford Way earlier this afternoon.

The incident took place on the A638 near to Doncaster police station.

One driver who witnessed the incident at around 1pm said: “He was at the bus stop with his trousers around his ankles with everything on show.

“He was tucking into his lunch at the time. I’ve seen it all now.

“I was driving towards the railway station – when I came back, he’d gone.”

The stop is just a short distance from the town’s police station on nearby College Road.

We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for comment.