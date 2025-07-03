Police have found £60,000 worth of illegal drugs, after raiding a property in Hackenthorpe, Sheffield.

Last week, officers from the Woodhouse and Westfield Neighbourhood Policing Team carried out a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at a residential address in the Hackenthorpe area of Sheffield.

SYP

The operation took place on Dyke Vale Avenue and formed part of ongoing efforts by South Yorkshire Police to tackle drug-related crime in local communities.

During the search, officers discovered a large cannabis grow inside the property.

Approximately 60 cannabis plants were recovered, with an estimated street value of around £60,000.

The plants have since been seized and removed from the premises.

Police have confirmed that investigations are ongoing to identify those responsible.

No arrests have been reported at this stage, but enquiries continue, they said.

South Yorkshire Police are urging residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour or activity that could be linked to the production or distribution of illegal drugs.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police directly or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.