Hackenthorpe police incident: Drugs worth £60,000 seized in raid on Sheffield house
Last week, officers from the Woodhouse and Westfield Neighbourhood Policing Team carried out a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at a residential address in the Hackenthorpe area of Sheffield.
The operation took place on Dyke Vale Avenue and formed part of ongoing efforts by South Yorkshire Police to tackle drug-related crime in local communities.
During the search, officers discovered a large cannabis grow inside the property.
Approximately 60 cannabis plants were recovered, with an estimated street value of around £60,000.
The plants have since been seized and removed from the premises.
Stay up to date on all of the latest news stories in Sheffield and South Yorkshire with The Star’s daily newsletter, sign up today.
Police have confirmed that investigations are ongoing to identify those responsible.
No arrests have been reported at this stage, but enquiries continue, they said.
South Yorkshire Police are urging residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour or activity that could be linked to the production or distribution of illegal drugs.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police directly or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.