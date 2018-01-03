Gusts of 77mph recorded in Sheffield as Storm Eleanor batters city

Gusts of 77mph have been recorded in Sheffield as Storm Eleanor batters the region this morning.

The gale force gusts were recorded at a weather station in High Bradfield.

A weather warning is in place for the region with gusts of around 50mph expected more widely.

A spokeswoman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said the service has not been alerted to any storm-related incidents overnight.

But elsewhere, tens of thousands of homes and businesses across Ireland lost power overnight as Storm Eleanor swept in.

Winds of up to 100mph wreaked significant damage and caused flooding on the Atlantic coast.

Forecasters warned lives could be at risk from flying debris as the fifth-named storm of the season arrived last night.

In England nearly 2,000 homes were hit by power cuts in the Midlands, as well as around 700 in the South West and 460 in Wales.

The Environment Agency issued 65 flood warnings and dozens of alerts across the country.

Vince Crane, of the AA, advised drivers to take extra care in the worsening conditions.

He said: "Road conditions can quickly deteriorate during very heavy rainfall, with drains becoming swamped or blocked and standing water causing surface spray, reduced visibility and potentially leading to flooding.

"Drivers will need to take extra care and expect delays, even on motorways.

"Strong or sudden gusts of wind are more likely on open stretches of road, when passing bridges or gaps in hedges, or when overtaking high-sided vehicles."