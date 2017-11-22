Gunmen still on the run after post office raid in Sheffield

Two gunmen who held up a post office in Sheffield are still on the run today.

They struck at Manor Park post office at around 5pm on Monday and threatened staff with a gun.

The men drove off on a motorbike after stealing a quantity of cash.

Witnesses to the incident on Manor Park Centre said the gunman was white, wore black clothing and a black motorcycle helmet.

His accomplice was also white and dressed in black clothing. He had his hood up and a black scarf covering his face.

South Yorkshire Police said nobody was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident number 777 of November 20.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted on 0800 555111.