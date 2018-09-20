Gunmen still at large after FOUR shootings in Sheffield in one week

Gunmen are still at large after four shootings in Sheffield in the space of one week.

In the most recent of the four gun attacks in Sheffield last week, three men - one aged 19 and two aged 20 - were shot in Hallcar Street, just off Spital Hill, Burngreave, in the early hours of Sunday.

A shooting in Hallcar Street , Burngreave, Sheffield, is one of four under investigation after gun attacks last week

Three days earlier, a 16-year-old boy was shot in Manor Oaks Place, Wybourn.

The teenager was walking along the street at 10.10pm on Thursday when a motorbike pulled up alongside him, followed by a red car.

A passenger got out of the car and opened fire before getting back into the car as it drove off from the scene.

In the early hours of Wednesday last week, a man in his 30s was shot on Wostenholm Road, Sharrow and on Monday night, a 20-year-old man was shot in the Firshill Crescent area of Firshill.

No arrests have yet been made over any of the incidents.

Anyone with information on any of the shootings should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.