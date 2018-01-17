Gunmen on loose after two reported shootings in Sheffield in space of four hours

Gunmen remain on the loose after shots were reportedly fired at two separate locations in Sheffield within less than four hours of each other.

A dark-coloured car is said to have pulled up outside Jigga's restaurant on Cricket Inn Road, in Park Hill, yesterday evening at around 6.55pm, before shots were fired towards the premises.

Later that night, at around 10.30pm, a silver Ford Focus C-Max pulled onto Windy House Lane, in Manor, at the junction with Queen Mary Road, where shots were reportedly fired at the vehicle.

Nobody is believed to have been injured in either incident and police are not sure at this stage whether they are linked.

Detective Chief Inspector David Stopford said: "While there haven’t been any injuries reported in these two incidents, it is imperative we have measures in place to prevent any serious, or potentially even fatal, consequences that could occur.

"We need the help of the public to be able to put these measures in place and locate those responsible.

"There will be increased patrols and a highly visible police presence in both areas this evening and over the coming days to offer reassurance to members of the community.

"Were you in the areas around the time of the incidents? Did you see anything? Please come forward if so, as your information could prove vital to the investigation."

There was one customer in the restaurant at the time of the earlier shooting, and staff were working in the kitchen. The employees were unharmed and while the male customer had left before police arrived, he is not thought to have been injured.

After the later shooting, four men are believed to have alighted from the car and fled on foot. The car has since been recovered from the scene for forensic examination.

On Monday, an 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm after shots were fired that afternoon in the Dyche Lane area on the borders of Batemoor and Jordanthorpe.

Anyone with information about either of the alleged shootings yesterday, is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, quoting the incident numbers 846 or 1037 of January 16.