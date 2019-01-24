Gunmen hunted over house raid in Doncaster

Three men with guns are being hunted by the police after they forced their way into a house in Doncaster.

They struck on Athelstane Road, Conisbrough, at around 3am yesterday.

South Yorkshire Police said nobody was injured in the incident, which is being treated as a ‘targeted attack’.

No arrests have yet been been made.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Detectives are taking this incident very seriously with numerous enquiries taking place to identify those involved.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

Quote incident number 65 of January 23.

