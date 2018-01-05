Gunman still on the loose after shooting at Sheffield petrol station

A gunman is still on the loose after a shooting at a Sheffeld petrol station in broad daylight.

He is wanted after a 39-year-old man was shot in his leg as he walked across the forecourt of the Jet petrol station in Woodhouse Mill at 9.10am on Tuesday, December 19.

Detectives investigating the incident on Retford Road are treating the shooting as a targeted attack.

South Yorkshire Police said the victim was shot by the passenger of a black Seat Leon which pulled up alongside him.

The attacker and their driver then sped off, leaving the injured man on the forecourt.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.