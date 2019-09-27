Gunman still at large after shooting in Sheffield

A gunman remains at large after a shooting in a Sheffield street.

By Claire Lewis
Friday, 27th September 2019, 09:40 am
Updated Friday, 27th September 2019, 10:26 am

South Yorkshire Police said a gun was fired twice at a 39-year-old man in Malton Street, Pitsmoor, in a targeted attack on Wednesday night.

The victim was unharmed in the incident.

He was shot at from a car, which was later found burnt out.

No arrests have yet been made.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 885 of September 25.