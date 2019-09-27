Gunman still at large after shooting in Sheffield
A gunman remains at large after a shooting in a Sheffield street.
Friday, 27th September 2019, 09:40 am
Updated
Friday, 27th September 2019, 10:26 am
South Yorkshire Police said a gun was fired twice at a 39-year-old man in Malton Street, Pitsmoor, in a targeted attack on Wednesday night.
The victim was unharmed in the incident.
He was shot at from a car, which was later found burnt out.
No arrests have yet been made.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 885 of September 25.