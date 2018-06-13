Gunman still at large after shooting of teenager on Sheffield estate

The gunman responsible for shooting a teenager on a Sheffield estate is still at large this morning.

A 17-year-old boy was fired at in Woodthorpe on Monday night but the culprit has not yet been traced.

South Yorkshire Police said a gun was fired at the junction of Nodder Road and Hastilar Road South at 9.10pm.

It was the third shooting on the city estate in three months.

The teenager shot in the attack was rushed to hospital with life threatening injuries and was in a serious but stable condition last night.

Detectives investigating the incident said yesterday that they had not found any evidence to suggest the recent shootings in Woodthorpe were linked.

Detective Chief Inspector Craig Jackson said: "A number of enquiries are already underway, and I would ask anyone who may have been in and around the vicinity of the Premier convenience store on Nodder Road, to please make contact with us.

"At this time, there isn’t any evidence to suggest there is a connection to any previous incidents in the Woodthorpe area, however we are in the very early stages of the investigation.

"Until we have ascertained all of the facts and fully understand the circumstances, we are keeping an open mind as to the motive of the attack."

He added:" However I understand how alarming this incident will be for members of the local community. High visibility police patrols have been deployed into the area and will remain throughout today and over the coming days."

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 989 of June 11.