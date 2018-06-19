Gunman still at large after shooting of Sheffield teenager on city estate

A gunman who opened fire at a teenager on a Sheffield estate is still at large over a week after the attack.

Last Monday night a 17-year-old boy was left with life threatening injuries after he was shot at the junction of Nodder Road and Hastilar Road South, Woodthorpe.

He remains in hospital but is said to be recovering from his ordeal.

Detectives investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack have not yet made any arrests.

The shooting was the third on the estate in the space of three months but detectives say there is 'no suggestion' the incidents are linked.

A 30-year-old man was shot in his leg in nearby Chadwick Road on May 8 and three weeks earlier a 42-year-old man was shot in his leg in Nodder Road.

The local neighbourhood policing team inspector and sergeant for Woodthorpe are to attend a meeting with partner organisations on Saturday.

Local residents are also invited to the meeting, which is to be held at the Woodthorpe Tenants and Residents Association office on Ulley Road, Woodthorpe, at 2pm.

Anyone with information about the latest shooting should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 989 of June 11.