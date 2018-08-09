Gunman still at large after shooting in Sheffield

A gunman who opened fire and shot two men in a Sheffield street is still at large.

The culprit shot two men, both aged 24, in Headford Grove, Broomhall, in the early hours of Thursday, July 12.

One victim was shot in his upper body and the other in his lower body.

They were both rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

No arrests have yet been made.

Anyone with information should call 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 63 of 12 July 2018.