Gunman on the loose nearly a year after shooting in Sheffield

A gunman who shot another man in the middle of a Sheffield street is still on the loose - nearly a year after the attack.

A 25-year-old man was gunned down in Butterthwaite Road, Shiregreen, at 7.30pm on Monday, February 13 last year but today, nearly one year on, it has emerged that nobody has yet been charged over the shooting.

One resident who witnessed the attack said he heard one gunshot, looked out of his window and saw two men pointing a gun at another man before two further shots were fired.

He said the victim, who suffered life threatening injuries, slumped to the ground and the two gunmen fled and jumped into a car which was parked nearby.

Concerned residents raised the alarm and helped the victim until medics arrived.

A huge police operation was mounted in the wake of the attack, which led to the road being closed off while police officers carried out a forensic search of the area and looked for witnesses.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a firearm the following day and was released pending further enquires.

Nobody has yet been charged over the incident.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.