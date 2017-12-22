Gunman hunted over armed robbery at Sheffield petrol station

A police search is underway for a gunman who held up a petrol station in Sheffield.

The man struck at the Esso service station on Prince of Wales Road, Manor, after walking into the shop with a bag containing a small, black gun.

He fled, with a quantity of cash, on a scooter and was last seen heading in the direction of Manor Top.

South Yorkshire Police said the robber was around 25-27 years old, white and was wearing a black balaclava.

Anyone with information about the incident at 9.10pm on Tuesday should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.