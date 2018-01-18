'Gun-toting' robbers assault Sheffield newsagent in 'sustained attack'

'Gun-toting' robbers held up a Sheffield newsagents, where they subjected a terrified worker to a 'sustained attack'.

Two men armed with what is believed to be a gun reportedly targeted National News in Sharrow on Sunday.

They entered the store on Wostenholm Road at about 6.30am and threatened a member of staff before assaulting him in what police described as a 'sustained attack'.

They stole cash and cigarettes before making off, leaving the employee seriously injured.

Detective Constable Leigh Fontana said: "This incident has caused not only distress to the victim but also the surrounding community.

"I would like to offer my reassurance that a dedicated team of officers are working to identify those responsible and bring them to justice.

"Our enquiries remain ongoing and if anyone has any information they are asked to please report it via 101 quoting incident number 203 of January 14. Anonymous information can also be given to Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111."