Gun found in car stopped by police on Sheffield estate

A gun was found in a car stopped by police officers on a Sheffield estate.

The car was pulled over on Westnall Road, Shiregreen, at 5.30pm on Monday.

Details have only been released by South Yorkshire Police today.

Four men in the car at the time were arrested.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Officers stopped a vehicle on Westnall Road. It contained four male occupants.

"During the subsequent search, a firearm was found in a bag. All four were arrested."