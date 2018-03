A gun, £31,000 and dried cannabis were found during a police raid on a Barnsley campsite.

South Yorkshire Police said officers seized the gun, cash and cannabis at Victoria Gardens campsite, Moor Lane, Brierley, this morning.

A man in his 60s was arrested on suspicion of money laundering and is currently in police custody.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.