Gulliver's Valley: Popular theme park near Sheffield issues statement after air ambulance is called

A popular theme park near Sheffield has issued a statement after an air ambulance was called to the site.

By Robert Cumber
Published 22nd May 2023, 10:40 BST
Updated 22nd May 2023, 10:40 BST

A child was taken to hospital yesterday, Sunday, May 21, following an accident at Gulliver's Valley theme park in Rother Valley, Rotherham, just over the border from Sheffield. Bosses at the theme park, which opened in July 2020, said the young person was not on a ride or attraction when they were injured. The extent of their injuries is not known at this stage.

A Gulliver’s Valley spokesperson said: “Unfortunately a young guest had an accident at our resort today, they were not on a ride or attraction when this occurred. Our first aid team quickly assisted the guest, and an ambulance was called.

“An air ambulance also arrived but that was not deemed necessary, and the patient was taken to hospital by road ambulance for further treatment.”

An air ambulance was called to Gulliver’s Valley theme park in Rotherham on Sunday, May 21. A spokesperson for the resort said a young guest had had an accident. They added that the child was not on a ride or attraction when this occurred. File picture shows the air ambulance.An air ambulance was called to Gulliver’s Valley theme park in Rotherham on Sunday, May 21. A spokesperson for the resort said a young guest had had an accident. They added that the child was not on a ride or attraction when this occurred. File picture shows the air ambulance.
The Star has contacted Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

