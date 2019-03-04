Growing concerns for welfare of missing South Yorkshire man not seen since Friday

There are growing concerns for the welfare of a South Yorkshire man who has not been seen since Friday.

25-year-old Daniel Hoole was last seen at around 1.15pm on Friday March 1, in the Howard Street area of Darfield in Barnsley.

Daniel Hoole

He is described as being around 6ft 2ins tall, with short dark brown hair and was last seen wearing a grey hooded jacket and grey tracksuit bottoms.

He is also believed to have access to a black VW Golf, registration number AF59 NFO.

Police are asking for anyone who has seen Daniel, or knows where he might be, to call 101 quoting incident number 192 of 4 March 2019.