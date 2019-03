Police have appealed for information regarding a Sheffield man who has been missing since Friday morning.

South Yorkshire police reported that Ricardo Reid, 24, was last seen in the Barnsley Road area of the city at approximately 8.45am.

He was wearing a grey hoodie, black trousers and might be carrying a rucksack.

A tweet from South Yorkshire Police said: “We have growing concerns for Ricardo Reid Aged 24yrs. If you see him then please contact us on 101 quoting incident 194 01/03/2019.”