Group take on 81 miles to Sheffield Wednesday match in memory of ‘kind hearted’ father figure

A dedicated group of South Yorkshire walkers are getting ready to embark on a trip to Preston for the penultimate Sheffield Wednesday match of the season.

Rhys Blessed, Carlton Dickinson and Declan Dickinson are taking on the 81 mile trip from Hillsborough to Deepdale in memory of close family friend Pete Bradshaw.

Pete Bradshaw

The group will be walking for the British Heart Foundation after he passed away aged 57 in December 2013.

Pete was the husband of Rhys’ childminder and an avid Sheffield Wednesday fan who had been going to the matches from the age of seven.

He took Rhys to his first ever Wednesday match as a child.

Rhys said: “Pete was very well known. He used to have a pub in in Low Valley called the Sportsman and he often ran charity auctions. He was such a kind hearted man and was always looking out for people.”

The walkers will set off on Friday, April 26 at 6am to arrive the following day for the Preston North End v Sheffield Wednesday match.

It is expected to take the group 27 to 30 hours to arrive where they will meet Pete’s wife, Sue and daughter Vicky.

Sue said: “Pete was definitely the joker of the pack. He would do anything for anyone and did loads for charity. Rhys was close to him as he didn’t have a father figure.

“This walk is creating a lovely legacy for Pete, who must have left a lasting impact for Rhys to think about doing this for him five years on.”

The group is aiming to raise £560 to mark what would have been Pete’s 56th year supporting the Owls.

To donate, visit the group’s JustGiving page here.